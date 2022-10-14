Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $13.01 Million Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,670 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $13,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 10,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $49.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.73.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

