Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $13.85 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $13,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $199.37. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.06. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Stories

