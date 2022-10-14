Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $13.91 Million Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,043 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $13,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $78,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $54.00 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.