Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $14.27 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $14,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 35,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $115.79 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.06 and its 200 day moving average is $143.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.