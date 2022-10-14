Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $15.50 Million Stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,348,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diversey were worth $15,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Diversey by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversey alerts:

Diversey Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $715.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

Diversey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.