Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $15.55 Million Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $15,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,201,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,881,000 after purchasing an additional 132,537 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,157,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,931,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KIDS shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $42.22 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $73.91. The company has a market cap of $900.55 million, a P/E ratio of -70.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. Equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

