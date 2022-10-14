Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $15.69 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $15,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, DMG Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 46,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $4,999,287.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($1.58). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.98%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.36.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

