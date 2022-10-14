Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $16.06 Million Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $16,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAVA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 25,025.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAVA opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.21. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.29. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $172.41.

Several research firms have commented on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

