Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $16.23 Million Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 264,384 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $16,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $3,273,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Calix by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,192,000 after buying an additional 116,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CALX shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.69. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

