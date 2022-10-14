Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $16.53 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $16,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $44,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $60,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $185.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.