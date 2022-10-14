Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $16.64 Million Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,781 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $16,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,031,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.87. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $102.96.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $19,402,248.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,184,000. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.