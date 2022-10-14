Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 358,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $13,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.10. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

