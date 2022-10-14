Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,471,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,727 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $13,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTOS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,592,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 136.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,783,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,002,000 after acquiring an additional 412,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 446.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 164,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ECP ControlCo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 0.5% in the first quarter. ECP ControlCo LLC now owns 25,859,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,963,000 after acquiring an additional 120,779 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $362.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTOS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.