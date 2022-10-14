Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 940,957 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 830.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.56.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $93.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Company Profile



Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

