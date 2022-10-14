Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,883 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $16,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna cut shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

