Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 919,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,436 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $13,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JELD. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 58,106 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 271,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $2,308,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in JELD-WEN by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JELD-WEN news, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 263,963 shares of company stock worth $2,848,455 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of JELD opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.27.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

