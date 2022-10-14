Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,746 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $16,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,336,337,000 after buying an additional 703,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,316,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after purchasing an additional 270,396 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,565,000 after purchasing an additional 69,139 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

