Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 152,872 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,564 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 152,872 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 538.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 779,884 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,446,000 after acquiring an additional 657,670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,768,000 after acquiring an additional 355,141 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,494 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $44,198,000 after acquiring an additional 352,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 211.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after acquiring an additional 258,590 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $53.86 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.