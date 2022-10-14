Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 310,716 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 382,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,716 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $15,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,135,000 after purchasing an additional 54,551 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 22.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 211,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $5,150,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 50,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 44.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.