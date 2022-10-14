Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 6,792 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $14,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 154.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,721,000 after acquiring an additional 291,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 163,430 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 132.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 630,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 140,776 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMN opened at $113.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.88.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.35. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.