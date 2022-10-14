Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 414,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,632 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AQUA. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 141,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,827,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $439.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.65 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AQUA. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

