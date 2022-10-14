Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,670 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $16,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 178,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 11,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 5.1 %

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $87.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.