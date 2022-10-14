Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,788,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $13,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STNE. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $3,097,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in StoneCo by 378.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 931,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 737,170 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.17. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $40.04.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business’s revenue was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About StoneCo

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

