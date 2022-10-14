Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,450 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 37,988 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,504,904,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Autodesk by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,275,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $193.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.