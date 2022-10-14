Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52,839 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $14,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 769.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 19,321 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $230.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $243.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.