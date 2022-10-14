Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 429,139 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 889 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Price Performance

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.