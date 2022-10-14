Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 114,562 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114,562 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $16,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lennar by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after buying an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Lennar by 111.9% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after acquiring an additional 722,560 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lennar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,303,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lennar by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,577,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Lennar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 796,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lennar Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEN. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

Shares of LEN opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.07. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.92%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

