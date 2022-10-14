Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 118,397 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118,397 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $15,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 70.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.