Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 183,758 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,959,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183,758 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $13,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 50.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Harsco by 40.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter worth about $145,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSC stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $365.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harsco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

