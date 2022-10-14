Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,037 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.27. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

