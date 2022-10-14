Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 27,583 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,583 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.44.

PTC Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.81.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $73,823.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,605,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,816,498.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,100 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.