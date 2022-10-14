Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 27,739 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,739 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ES stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average of $87.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

