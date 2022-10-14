Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 46,364 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,364 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $15,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 79,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $43.07 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $550.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.09%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

