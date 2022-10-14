Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 6,317 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $14,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Toro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Toro by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TTC stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.69. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.01.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Angela C. Drake sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $296,291.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,985.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

