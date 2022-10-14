Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 655,978 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 655,978 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $13,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Tobam raised its holdings in UGI by 989.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in UGI by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

UGI Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:UGI opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.