Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 75,121 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 75,121 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $14,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

