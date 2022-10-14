Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,307 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after purchasing an additional 563,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after buying an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,773,000 after buying an additional 541,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after buying an additional 505,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

CB opened at $193.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.79.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

