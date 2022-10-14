Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,995.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,271 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.3% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average of $126.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen cut their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

