Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,099.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $13,327,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $5,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.37 and a 200-day moving average of $126.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.