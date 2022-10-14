American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Atlantic Securities

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from $175.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.
American Express Stock Performance
Shares of American Express stock opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
