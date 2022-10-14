American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Atlantic Securities

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from $175.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

