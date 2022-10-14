American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at UBS Group

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $159.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.83.

AWK stock opened at $128.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.45. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in American Water Works by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

