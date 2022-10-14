AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,686 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $142.05 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.75 and its 200-day moving average is $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.17.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

