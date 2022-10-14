AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Up to $41.15

Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.15, but opened at $49.46. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $48.30, with a volume of 12,601 shares trading hands.
AMTD Digital Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.05.
About AMTD Digital
AMTD Digital Inc designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions. It offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.
