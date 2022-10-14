Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.89.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

