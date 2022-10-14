AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s current price.

ATR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $94.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.17. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $135.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.