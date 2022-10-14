Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Arconic by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Arconic by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 5,064,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,763,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arconic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $35.74.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

