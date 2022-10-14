Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 745 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,030 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.1% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $234.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.38.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

