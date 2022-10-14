Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,043 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 4.8 %

AGO stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $65.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.