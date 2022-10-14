B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $109.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $320.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

