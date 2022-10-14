B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $109.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $320.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $172.96.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.