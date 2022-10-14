Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 294.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Balchem were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 81,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCPC stock opened at $126.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.84. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $174.29.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Balchem news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

